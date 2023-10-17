iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Reduced by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after buying an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,356 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

