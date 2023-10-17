Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,969. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

