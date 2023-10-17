TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.19. 12,784 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $445.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.