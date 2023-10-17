Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Position Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Main Sector Rotation ETF makes up 1.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SECT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SECT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. 64,205 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SECT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.