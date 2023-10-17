WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 174,757 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,757 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 9.25% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 138,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,632. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

