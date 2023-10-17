TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,326,000 after purchasing an additional 774,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after acquiring an additional 87,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.16. 4,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,176. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.68 and its 200-day moving average is $278.02.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.