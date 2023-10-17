TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $249.88. 572,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

