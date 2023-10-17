Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,739 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 149,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

