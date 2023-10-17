Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPHD. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 56,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TPHD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. 1,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,379. The company has a market capitalization of $182.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

