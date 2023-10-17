1,152,027 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,152,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.15. 506,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

