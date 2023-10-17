Cooke & Bieler LP Has $118.32 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274,280 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.81% of BWX Technologies worth $118,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in BWX Technologies by 67.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. 28,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,884. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

