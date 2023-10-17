Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 315,881 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,729,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 315,881 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $107,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Trading Up 5.3 %
NYSE HBI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 702,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,996. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.
View Our Latest Report on Hanesbrands
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.