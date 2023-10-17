Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. 894,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,401. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

