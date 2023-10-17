JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Position Decreased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 215,260 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.