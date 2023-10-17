Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New $760,000 Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,995,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,667,801. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 5.15.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

