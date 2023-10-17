Avaii Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after acquiring an additional 209,529 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 2,416,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,394,000 after acquiring an additional 126,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,710,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,275,000 after purchasing an additional 108,126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 310,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

