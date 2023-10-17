Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,575 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
