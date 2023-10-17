Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,208. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

