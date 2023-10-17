Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,692. The stock has a market cap of $627.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

