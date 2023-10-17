Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. 1,945,125 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

