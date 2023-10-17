Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.4% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.51. 718,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,241. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.14. The company has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

