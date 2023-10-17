BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 857,136 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.