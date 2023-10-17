Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,258 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $16,790,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average of $163.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

