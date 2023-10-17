Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

