Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.81.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $186.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

