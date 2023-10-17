Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195,145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fortinet worth $128,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.