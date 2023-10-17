Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 624,016 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $155,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.