Hahn Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,547 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Virtu Financial worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 103,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 241,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 4,769.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.