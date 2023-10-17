Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. PVH comprises 2.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

PVH Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PVH traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. 172,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.