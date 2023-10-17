Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. 90,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

