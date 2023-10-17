Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $13.22 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 540.0% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $748.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,318. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $754.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $751.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $518.57 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.