Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.96. 37,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.59 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.37%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

