Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 3.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.93. 81,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

