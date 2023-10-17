Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,938,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $5,226,202. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock remained flat at $374.00 on Tuesday. 407,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,692. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $375.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

