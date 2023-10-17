Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

