Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 4.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,562,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,304 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,884. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

