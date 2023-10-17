Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 132,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

