Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 718 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $599,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. 822,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,118. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

