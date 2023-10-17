Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 5.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.46. 181,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,979. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

