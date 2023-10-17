Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. 140,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,591. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

