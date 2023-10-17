Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,743 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,760.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,518 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,256 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,743,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,515,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 185,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.