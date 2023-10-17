Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 483,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

