Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,064 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 7,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $374.00 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $374.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,202 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

