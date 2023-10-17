Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 80,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,560,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

