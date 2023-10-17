Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 158.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $454.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.52.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

