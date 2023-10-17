Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.89 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.9% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

