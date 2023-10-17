Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $44,187,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.8 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $743.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.