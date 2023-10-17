Americana Partners LLC Invests $1.24 Million in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 79,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 521,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $631,267.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,366,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,914,276.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,950,198 shares of company stock worth $28,983,281.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.