Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
GLV opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.72.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
