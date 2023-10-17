Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

GLV opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

