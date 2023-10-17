Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.79.

NYSE PGR opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $158.17.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

